If we have a lot that we want to accomplish, we'll find that the best times of the day will either be early in the morning or late in the afternoon. Midday could be a bit chaotic. On the plus side, much of the day does bode well for handling home and family related matters as well as business and finance. With the freshness of spring just around the corner, the day can also be useful for tying up loose ends. And since home and family are spotlighted now, it might be a good idea to get a head start on our spring-cleaning.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Today could be a bit stressful. Do what you can to remain calm and grounded.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Success is closer than you think. Avoid assuming the worst or expecting your efforts to fail.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Acknowledge your strengths instead of making comparisons between yourself and others.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You know what you know. Don't second-guess yourself. Listen to your intuition.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Slow down and rest. Take care of what's already on your plate before deciding to jump headfirst into something new.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Confiding in a friend could be beneficial for your emotional well-being. You don't have to suffer in silence when others can lend you a shoulder to lean on.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Tune out the distractions today and stay focused on the things you need to do.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might be overthinking something. Silence your mind and listen to your heart instead.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Avoid taking unnecessary risks. Take a pragmatic approach.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You won't always have the answers to everything, and that's perfectly fine. Receiving help or feedback can be useful.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might have a super busy day. Try not to neglect your self-care or well-being.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Just be yourself. People will appreciate the authenticity.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're committed and consistent. You're a person of substance and integrity. While you may need more practice with asking for help and accepting it, you can often hold your own. You're loyal to your friends and family, and you're kind to strangers. You don't have qualms about helping others. You know that empathy is a strength. This year may test your mettle, but don't stop believing in yourself. Keep going! The work you're doing will all be worth it, and you'll start to see the results soon enough.