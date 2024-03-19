Spring has finally sprung, and Aries season is here! The dreariness of winter begins to fade as the vibrance of a new season takes over. Although the day may get off to a slow start, the pace starts to quickly pick up as we head into the afternoon. With a game-changing full moon eclipse just a week away, we may notice that the atmosphere feels increasingly charged. However, we can expect today's cosmic weather to be great for creative projects, connecting with others and after-work fun. For those of us in need of a confidence boost or added energy, today's cosmic weather may be a welcome change.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

The sun shines down upon you, since you're the cosmic superstar of the moment. Nourish and nurture yourself. Indulge in the feel-good vibes.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Your energy may be up and down today. Call on your friends for a pick-me-up.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might receive well-deserved recognition, maybe through a show of support from someone you know. Your popularity is growing.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Positive new experiences and opportunities for advancement are on the horizon.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Your motivation may be low during the first half of the day, so give yourself time to catch up to everyone else. By the time the afternoon arrives, you should be raring to go.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If you're looking to make new friends or connections, today can be great for meeting like-minded people.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Need to clear out a backlog of work? You can get plenty accomplished today, especially if you team up with others.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your ability to think outside the box will get you results.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Moody vibes should give way to upbeat energy later on, which should leave you feeling more optimistic.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Try to front-load work, meetings and responsibilities during the a.m. Aim to relax and decompress or spend time with family in the evening.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Find a balance between taking care of yourself and taking care of others.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your health and happiness are important. What's something you can do now to support both?

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You command attention whenever you step into a room. People can't help but to be drawn to your light. You have a big heart and an even bigger presence. You don't shrink yourself to make others feel better. You're going to be yourself no matter what. Your creativity and passion are an inspiration. The fire that burns within you enables you to overcome any challenge that you meet. This year, get back to what you love. If you no longer love what you used to do, aim to find new forms of joy.