Finding a healthy balance between caring for ourselves and caring for others may be challenging. However, if we're willing to make an effort, we might discover that we can do both. There's an opportunity for encouraging and healing conversations to take place today, which can help us foster connections through the power of honesty and integrity. Meanwhile, we'll find that the creative energy in the air will be strong, assisting us in coming up with new ideas and resourcefully solving problems. On a separate note, the evening hours will be good for fun and relaxation.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Sharing from the heart can have a healing effect on you as well as others.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Engaging with your spirituality is a good way to nourish your mind and body.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

A lighthearted conversation with a friend might be exactly what's needed today. Laughter is good medicine.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may be able to help others based on the experiences that you've had in your own life. Share what you know.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Not everyone thinks the way you do, and that's OK. You have your own mind, and they have theirs.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

When you pair your intuition with the power of empathy, you can make a difference in the world around you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't let memories of unhappy relationships that you've had negatively affect how you approach the relationships you have now or those that are yet to come.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Sometimes you must focus on taking care of yourself before you can do anything for anyone else.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Your creative instincts are sharp. Follow them. Let the kid within you out to play.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

The opportunity to make amends with a family member could be presented to you. Too, perhaps it's time to forgive someone.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Speaking your mind or sharing your thoughts about a painful experience could be liberating for you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Know your worth. If you need some help with remembering what that is, making a list of the things that you love about yourself can jog your memory.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You possess a profound understanding of others. You often use your powerful words to uplift those around you. You're intelligent, perceptive and unafraid to speak your mind. People often appreciate your astute insights as well as your sense of humor. You have a warmth and charm about you that just lights up a room. This year, as you embark on a new chapter in your life, keep in mind that the past is something you're meant to learn from - not repeat. Move forward with courage, hope and a new perspective.