The cosmic energy for today supports creativity and innovation, which can be good for both work and play. At the same time, relationships are also spotlighted. If we're hoping to build long-lasting connections, we've got today's planetary power on our side. The current timing is also useful for working through problems in existing relationships because integrity, patience and accountability are emphasised. Some connections could break down under the weight of too much responsibility or from a lack of reciprocity. Healthy boundaries are encouraged as well as thoughtfulness and empathy.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

The compassion that you show others can positively impact their life as well as yours.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Cherish the bonds that you have with your friends. Give some love to your people.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You will be appreciated for your integrity. Stick to your moral code.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Look for the silver lining today. No matter the challenges you encounter, you can always glean something useful or positive from the experience.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It's not enough to know and exercise your boundaries. You must also respect the boundaries of others.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Remember that the amount of work you put into a relationship shouldn't be more or less than what the other party puts in.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Sticking to a routine can help you accomplish your responsibilities and still have enough time to do everything else.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you're looking for love, you could match with someone who has long-term potential. Meanwhile, you could possibly turn a hobby into a business.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Family obligations can sometimes suck up a lot of time and energy. Make sure to do something that's just for you today.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It might be time to be honest and have a heart-to-heart with someone.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Money might be tight, but take heart in knowing that this is temporary. What's one step you can take right now to improve your finances?

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't look to others for validation. Stay on the path toward a greater self-love.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're loyal and devoted to the people you love. People know that they can count on you through thick and thin. You also have an incredible work ethic. You may not always give yourself the credit you deserve, but you're learning how to appreciate yourself more. Knowing your worth is the key to your happiness. This year, you can learn a lot about yourself through your relationships with others. Being your genuine self will ensure that your connections withstand the test of time.