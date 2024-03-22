We can expect an exceptionally busy day ahead. Industrious types should enjoy the hustle and bustle, while those who appreciate a more laidback vibe might need a little help staying grounded amid the chaos. Taking care of our health and well-being, in addition to helping and caring for others, can be great ways to make the most out of today's planetary energy. We can also make a sizeable dent in our to-do lists. However, the pace does begin to slow down a bit as we move toward the evening, which can allow us to indulge in a few moments of rest and relaxation.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Take as best care of yourself as you can today.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Fun and relaxation are on the menu. Do what makes your heart happy.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Look to a close friend or those you consider your chosen family for the love and support that you need.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Your intuition will guide you in understanding how best to connect and communicate with others.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might enjoy experimenting in the kitchen and trying out a new recipe. Yum!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Be mindful of what you choose to give your mental energy to. Engage with activities or tools that can help calm and soothe your mind.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may be noticeably tired today. Perhaps it's time to take a step back from work or responsibilities and allow others to take over and help out for a while.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your feel-good energy will be increased by helping someone in need. Pay it forward today.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Your authenticity is what separates you from the rest. Be true to who you are.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your intuitive insights are spot-on today. Trust yourself.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your ideas need a plan. Come up with a strategy by starting with small, achievable actions.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Ask for what you need! Chances are, luck is on your side, and you'll get it.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're not rigid or inflexible; you go with the flow. You can adapt to any environment that you're in. You're versatile and resourceful. You're unafraid to make sacrifices to reach your goals or help the people you care about. When you believe in a mission, you don't think twice about giving all your time and energy to fulfill it. You lead with your heart and the power of your intuition. You're a compassionate, caring soul who fights for those who may be unable to fight for themselves. This year encourages you to be more thoughtful of your decision-making. Look before you leap.