The morning might be a bit lazy, but by midday, the vibe should get more energetic. Whimsy and curiosity are the keys to enjoyable experiences today, so long as we're sharing those experiences with the right folks. Engaging in wellness-related activities can also be a good way to spend the day. For those of us with work and responsibilities on the schedule, we might discover that an outside-the-box approach instead of a by-the-numbers method works best for completing certain tasks, like decision-making or working with people.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

There's no need to rush. Try to slow down. Listen to your body and give it what it needs.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Reach out to your friends and make some impromptu plans to hang out.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Staying home to catch up on sleep or binge-watch your favourite show might be the way to go today. Sometimes you just need to be in your own little cocoon.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Consider finding something interesting to do in your neighbourhood. Rediscover your city. If you're not up for going out, call up a friend or sibling for some much-needed laughs.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

This might be a good day to work on your taxes or review your finances. Get it out of the way now so that you don't have to worry about it later.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

The feel-good vibes in the air should be a welcome change of pace. Make the most of the day by doing what you enjoy or trying out a new experience.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Chances are, you're craving some alone time or, at the very least, some time to rest. Give yourself a break.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you want to meet new people or get out and socialize, go for it. For Scorpios looking for love, you might meet someone through a friend.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You might have chores to handle today. Try not to dread it, though; you can actually get a lot accomplished.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Travelling or sightseeing can be a fun way to pass the time. You might learn something new as well.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If you ask for help, there's a strong possibility that folks will heed the call and show up when you need them.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Joining forces with others can aid you in achieving your goals, whether they're related to work or play.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're witty, funny and sensible. You put a lot of thought into your relationships and any work that you do. You feel your best when you're being productive. You don't want to let life pass you by; you're the kind of person who makes things happen. Your bravery and ambition inspire others. Though not many people can copy you because you're a true innovator. This year, your star is on the rise. You're on your way to reaching new heights. Keep going, and don't look back!