With a game-changing lunar eclipse just one day away, anxiety and stress may be noticeably higher than usual. Many of us will need all the rest and relaxation we can get. It's a good thing that today's cosmic weather lends us some easygoing vibes to help us kick back and chill. The current planetary energy is also great for spending time with friends and family as well as taking in the arts or doing something creative. Engaging with our playful or creative selves can be a wonderful way to blow off steam.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Lead with empathy. Put yourself in others' shoes and look at things from their perspectives.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be in the mood for fun and adventure. Ask a friend or two to tag along.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your instincts are sharp when it comes to understanding others and connecting with them. You seem to know exactly what people want.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It's possible that you'll meet some interesting people today. They might open your mind up to new ideas.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might experience some luck with money. Why not save some and spend some?

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Spend time with someone who inspires or encourages you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Take it easy today. Try to keep stress to a minimum.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Plan for a romantic afternoon with your sweetheart or consider taking yourself on a date.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You might enjoy entertaining friends and family at home. Tending to your home with love and care is also a good way to spend a Sunday.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Single Caps could make a love match on a dating app or at an in-person soiree. Activities centered on the arts and entertainment also promise a good time.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

What's one nice thing that you can do for yourself today? Include it in your schedule.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

People can't seem to resist your charms. It's the perfect time to put yourself or your talent out there. Too, if there's something want, there's a strong chance that you'll get a "yes."

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're incredibly shrewd and creative. Whatever you touch, you turn to gold. Your dedication always pays off. You're brave enough to try new things, and you have a deep appreciation for learning. You have a brilliant sense of humor, and you're a great conversationalist. You deeply care for those closest to you, but it's also important for you to maintain your own identity in relationships. This year, you can make great strides in your professional life or with your wellness goals.