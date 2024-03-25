Today's lunar eclipse may have us feeling wired and tired. Since eclipses signal major changes, we can expect shakeups within our personal and collective relationships between now and the next six months. Picking up from the solar eclipse this past October, this lunar event challenges us to treat each other better as humans and develop healthier ways to coexist. As a result, there could be an uptick in breakups, while talks and negotiations could heat up, break down or come to a resolution. Concerns about equity and equality, geopolitical issues, and the United States elections will continue to dominate headlines.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It may be time to move on from a partnership or relationship that's run its course.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may be ready to go in a more-fulfilling professional direction. It's also possible that you need to get clear on your wellness goals.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You're called to rediscover what you're passionate about. How do you better engage with joy, romance and creativity at the stage of life you're in?

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may need to resolve an important matter concerning your home or family life. Consider hiring an expert who can assist you.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It might be necessary to brush up on your skills, upgrade your tools or tech, or learn how to communicate more effectively. A contract may also need to be amended.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Be wary of basing your worth on how much you do for others. Focus more on self-love.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You could be in the spotlight for work that you've done. On a separate note, your mind and body may need more nourishment.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Letting go is often hard to do, but by making space in your life for new things, you can find joy.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may need to redefine what community or friendship means to you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Being understanding will benefit you greatly. Avoid taking a "my way or the highway" approach.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If you feel like you've just been going through the motions, it's time to shake things up.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

When you value your own time and energy, it encourages others to do the same.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're resourceful and inventive. If there's a roadblock in your way, you'll find a way to overcome it. Your relationships with others matter greatly to you. You enjoy meeting people, and you have a way of making others feel comfortable. Being part of a team brings out the best in you, and you often go out of your way for the people you love. You may be undergoing a big change in your life this year, but know that it's all for the best. You're on to bigger and better things!