There's an emotionally intense energy in the air that continues to linger. As such, we should aim to handle our emotions responsibly and avoid petty drama or bickering. Exercising healthy boundaries can also ensure that the day is as stress-free as possible. Meanwhile, focusing our time and attention on more productive tasks, whether it's completing a challenging assignment, healing our mind and body, or helping others, is a good way to channel today's planetary power.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You can't control what others do. Being responsible for your own behaviour and actions is your best option.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may want to do things your way, but tapping into the power of teamwork will get you the best results.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You, perhaps more than anyone, know that there's more than one way to get a job done. Your versatility will make the biggest impact.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Seek out some heart-healing entertainment today. Watch a feel-good movie. Read an inspiring book. Listen to music that touches your soul.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Maintaining your boundaries is a surefire way to avoid unnecessary aggravation.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may have way too much to do today. Don't try to be a superhero. Ask for help.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Taking a practical approach when making your financial decisions will serve you best.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It might be a moody kind of day. Find something that brings you happiness.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you're unsure about what your next move will be, just go with your gut.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

In what ways can you be more open-minded? Start by challenging your assumptions of others.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't abandon your integrity to get ahead. Your ability to stay true to who you are will bring you success.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Having confidence in yourself can aid you in overcoming your fears.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have razor-sharp instincts, and you never hesitate to follow them. You're self-assured, and you always know what's best for you. Even if you face an obstacle, you never let people see you sweat. Your determination and drive enable you to succeed. You're not the kind of person to sit idly on the sidelines. You would much rather be out there in the trenches getting stuff done. You have a thirst for adventure and a passion for winning. This year may present you with the opportunity to completely transform your life from top to bottom. Consider this your very own new year.