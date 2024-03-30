The energy for the day may be up and down. As such, we might want to avoid excessive planning or booking our schedules too full. Instead, we should aim to take it easy and go with the flow. Committing ourselves to relaxation or low-key fun will most likely yield the best results. If we do want to do anything more than binge-watch TV, putter around the house or laze about, the earlier part of the day should be much better for catching up with friends, attending an event or getting outdoors. Come late afternoon, a nap might be more fitting.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Set a positive tone for the day by engaging with something that lifts your spirits. But avoid taking on too much.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might easily get overwhelmed by people today. Take some time to yourself if possible.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you plan to spend time with friends, you may need to hold yourself to a firm schedule. This way, you can still take care of your responsibilities without spreading yourself thin.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might have much you want to get done. Set realistic goals to avoid burnout or frustration.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Travel and adventure might be high on your list of things to do. Though, make sure you stay within budget.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Conserve your time and energy. Practice good boundaries with others to avoid getting drained.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Doing something fun or entertaining with your friends or partner should be enjoyable, as long as you're not the one in charge of all the plans.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You can get a lot of work accomplished. However, you might need to be more proactive in setting aside enough time for play and leisure.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Do what you can to enjoy yourself sooner rather than later, as home and family obligations may soon take precedence.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Unplug from social media and the rest of the world for a bit. Decompress and be in your own little bubble.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Allow your friends to help you. You don't always have to do everything on your own.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Take time to appreciate yourself and how far you've come. Avoid being too hard on yourself.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're full of passion and courage. You're usually the one to break new ground. People are often in awe of you. You go where others are too afraid to go. You're a warrior and a leader. No matter what life tosses your way, you can handle it. You're also incredibly creative and astute. This year, focus on exploration, learning and personal growth. New adventures await as well as new perspectives. Embrace the changes and the power of possibilities. Life is about to get very exciting, and you're going to love where it takes you.