There's a moody vibe in the air today that may put a damper on any plans we have for fun. The day might be better spent away from the crowd and in our own little bubble, especially since folks could be a bit more uptight or combative than usual. That being said, we should also be mindful of being overly stubborn or inflexible. We can best use the energy for today for things like cleaning or DIY projects around the house, or for engaging in stress-relieving activities. Overall, we should take a cue from both Taurus season and the Mercury retrograde and aim to take it easy.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your confidence may not be as high as usual, which could trigger fears of rejection. But by being yourself, you'll always find the right people and opportunties for you.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If you're feeling like you're being taken for granted, in what ways do you need to start putting yourself first?

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Helping others can be very noble, but be mindful of overextending yourself.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't be jealous of someone else's success or bother comparing yourself to others. Everyone has their own path. Continue to focus on yours.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

It's not always what you know that makes you smart - it's having a willingness to learn.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Getting the truth or the full story is better than basing your opinions off of assumptions.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Avoid sweeping relationship issues under the rug. Talk about what you're feeling.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You might be feeling overwhelmed today. Take a time-out.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Avoid spreading yourself thin. Be choosy about who and what gets your time and energy.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

An annoying family matter could have you in your feelings, but you don't have to let it ruin your day.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Seek out somethings that brings you joy today.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Just because you receive a "no" today doesn't mean you won't get a "yes" in the future.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're as cool as a cucumber in the face of an obstacle or difficulty. You don't let the little things rattle you. You have a calm and easygoing demeanor that others appreciate. You're affectionate and caring toward those you love. You're a person of substance and good character. You may even possess creative talents or artistic abilities. At the very least, you know beauty when you see it. You may have recently come out of a tumultuous phase in your life, but this year has more peace and stability to offer. Your happiness and well-being are the top priorities.