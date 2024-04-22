The energy for today may be a mixed bag. We might vacillate between wanting to connect with others and wanting to disengage entirely. Much will depend on the nature of our connections or relationships. The best way to navigate the day is to strive for balance wherever we might be feeling out of balance or overwhelmed. We should also aim to steer clear of people who have a habit of draining our energy or pushing our buttons. With tomorrow's emotional full moon headed our way, we're encouraged to do what we can to prioritise our well-being.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Avoid getting into petty squabbles with people. There are better things you can do with your time.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may not be feeling your best today. Do what's necessary to take care of yourself.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Now may not be the best time for sharing your thoughts and opinions on social media, no matter how well-intended they are. They might not land the way you want.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Try not to take any feedback or criticism that you receive personally. Though, consider what you might be able to do better.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Avoid making major decisions, as your judgement may be clouded. Give yourself some time to mull over your options for now.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Feelings of insecurity could be an issue today. Write down or say a few words on what you love about yourself.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Try not to let people get under your skin. Exercise your boundaries if necessary.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may need to take it slow today. Don't overdo it.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

A creative interest or hobby could be therapeutic for you. Share the experience with a friend.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Taking time to tidy up your space could be a good way to boost your mood.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Approaching a problem with a different perspective can help you find a resolution.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

There may be a need for you to find a better balance between giving and taking.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You possess a deep well of innate strength and power. You're not the kind of person who gives up easily. You're extremely loyal and loving. Friends and family know that they can trust in you. You enjoy the good things in life, and you teach the rest of us how to preserve and appreciate what we have. You're resourceful, creative and one of a kind. This year, don't be afraid to change or let go of anything that you've outgrown. Something better is on the way.