There may be some emotional intensity in the air under today's full moon, which could create unpleasant encounters or interactions with others. Taking responsibility for our emotions and practicing good boundaries can help us avoid unnecessary drama. On a positive note, today can be useful for clearing out stagnant energy and letting go of negative thoughts and feelings. Oftentimes a full moon like this can reveal the ugly truth about something, especially if we've been avoidant in dealing with the problem. However, we can expect the current cosmic weather to give us the push that we need to effectively deal with the matter.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you've still got some spring-cleaning to do, it's a great day to get it done. Create space for something new.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Teaming up with others for the sake of a good cause or a shared goal can be powerful.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

What's something you can do to better support your well-being? The answer may be revealed to you today.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

When you're confident in yourself and your abilities, you're unstoppable.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Knowing your boundaries and maintaining them is the key to your happiness.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Expect a "yes" or a green light from the universe on something.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You're encouraged to remember just how cared for, worthy and lovable you are.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may have your moment in the spotlight today. Do what you do best. Own the day!

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It's time to step back a bit and rest. Know when to call it quits.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your popularity is growing. It's a great time for meeting people or making an excellent first impression. Spending time with friends is also encouraged.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't wait for others to acknowledge your accomplishments. Give yourself a pat on the back.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may need a little more travel or adventure in your life. Plan a trip. Learn a new language. Read a book or watch a movie that whisks you away to another world.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're very driven and hardworking. At the same time, you understand that good things come to those who know how to wait. That's why you never rush into anything. You're patient, deliberate and thoughtful with your actions. You build things to last, whether it's a relationship or a career. Your consistency and strong sense of purpose help you to achieve success. This year, relationships are spotlighted for you. Open yourself up to new people, and don't be afraid to call on a little help when you need it.