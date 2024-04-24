After the intensity of yesterday's full moon, today gives us an opportunity to regroup and get back on track. Of course, since Mercury is still in retrograde, and we're entering the waning phase of the moon, today is best used for finishing leftover work or following up on anything that's currently pending. For those of us who might be feeling tired or overwhelmed, today can also be great for activities that support our physical and emotional well-being. In the meantime, we should try to avoid taking on too much and pace ourselves accordingly throughout the day.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Moving on or letting go doesn't always have to be a hard thing to do. It creates space for something new.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Doing something kind for someone else can put you in a feel-good mood.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

This can be a great day to tackle your to-do list or clear out the backlog of work that you might have.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You often provide guidance to others, but make sure you also know how to take your own advice.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Don't allow negative people to ruin your mood. Focus on the positives in your life right now.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

A conversation with a wise or trusted confidante can be very beneficial for you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Try to stick to a routine or schedule so that you can make the most of the day.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Carve out time for yourself today, whether it's for leisure or to catch up on the day.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Respect your need for rest. Your body often lets you know when it's time for a break.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

The company of a friend might be just what you need. Reach out to a close pal.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Sometimes you need to tell people "no," and they have to accept it. Don't feel guilty about it.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Self-confidence will get you far. Give yourself some love.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're intuitive and smart. You enjoy helping others, and you always have a wise word of advice to offer. Finding answers or solutions to tough problems is something that you're good at. You're independent and resilient, and you know how to hold your own. You also have a calm and cool demeanor. Though, when you're passionate about something, you don't back down or give up easily. This year, you'll find that the bonds and connections you share with others will be the most rewarding.