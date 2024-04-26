The vibe for the day is relaxed, which should be great for anyone planning to take the day off or start the weekend early. Meanwhile, for those of us stuck with work and responsiblities today, it might be best to put the more demanding projects or tasks off for another time (if possible). We should just stick to the easy stuff, since we'll most likely feel a significant decrease in our energy or motivation. It's one of those days where we should be careful not to overdo it. Instead, we should lean into the ease of the day and enjoy it while we can.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may be thirsty for a change of pace or scenery. Maybe it's time to plan a trip.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Investing time and energy in something that you find meaningful can be good for your well-being.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Spend time with someone who's knowledgeable or wise. It can be an enlightening experience.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You may be moved to help someone today. Follow through on the intention.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Engage with your creativity. You might discover something new about yourself.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may need some time to be in your own little bubble. Give yourself the space that you need.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

This can be a good day for talks or meetings, or for gathering information and researching.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Expect success with a financial matter. Cheers!

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Pay attention to what your body is telling you. Nourish it with love.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Make rest and relaxation a top priority today.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Connect with friends for the feel-good energy you need.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You could be recognised for your brilliant ideas or your inspiring words. Keep up the good work!

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a sweet soul who is full of kindness and love. You have a way of making everything better just by being around. Still, you're not the kind of person who just watches things happen from the sidelines. You go after what you want, and you go all in. While you work hard at what you do, you play hard as well. You want the best that life has to offer, and you usually get it. This year, there may be a noticeable improvement in your finances or a within a close relationship. Your emotional well-being can also improve. Stay focused on what you love.