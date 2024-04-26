Most of us who live in Mallorca are familiar with the stereotype that the Brits stick to Palmanova and Magalluf, while the Germans are concentrated in s’Arenal. And they don’t mix much! Well, wouldn’t it be fun if someone shook things up? This week I spoke to a man who did just that: Ingo Froehlich, a welcoming German entrepreneur who left the world of corporate finance in order to set up a restaurant - in Palmanova!

Q.— Please introduce yourself. Who is Ingo?

A. — I am 52 years old and a father to two wonderful children. I grew up in Stuttgart, Germany, and studied in Germany and the USA. Like many people from Stuttgart, I started my career at Mercedes-Benz, headquartered in my hometown. Living in the US during part of my studies ignited my desire to work abroad, embracing challenges outside my comfort zone and learning from diverse cultures. Throughout my professional journey, I’ve led teams in eight countries across three continents, including CEO positions at Mercedes-Benz in Croatia, New Zealand, Greece, and Hungary.

Ingo with his children Finn and Rebecca.

Q.— Aside from a career in the corporate world, you are a serial entrepreneur as well, aren’t you?

A. — Well, I believe there has always been some entrepreneurial spirit in me. I founded my first own little company while I was still a student. I organised events and prepared power point presentations (at that time most people presented with overhead projectors and hand written slides) for big corporations.

Now, I am a member of the Advisory Board of J.E.U.N.E., the Young Entrepreneurs Organisation of the European Union. This has provided me with the opportunity to meet exceptionally talented and ambitious entrepreneurs from 20 European countries. It feels really satisfying to be able to share some of my knowledge and experience with young entrepreneurs.

I was lucky to have gathered lots of experience, especially during the time when I had a joint venture in the hostel industry with Black Rock in London. This time introduced me to some of the sharpest minds on the planet. Subjective as it may be, those individuals in private equity are undeniably brilliant in their field… I was a co-owner of a branded European Hostel chain. Unfortunately, during COVID, that business suffered massively, but I like to think that such push-backs make you stronger…

I am also a Co-Founder of SURFBANK (a unique content management and (social) media management app). With this I’m fulfilling a long-held dream of building a business with some of my closest friends. As a family business we also operate an online travel agency in Croatia called MyWaycation, which has been giving me continuous insight into the hospitality industry.

My latest project – Calvia Beach House - is a lifestyle decision! I mean who would not enjoy having one’s office right at the most beautiful beach in Mallorca? Calvia Beach House has afforded me the privilege of collaborating with some of the most capable individuals in the industry and I enjoy it immensely.

Q.— What was the transition like from the corporate world to hospitality? What remained the same, and what is different?

A. — As with every business it is all about the team and the team spirit! To be successful, you have to surround yourself with great professionals and do your best to build a team with a great team spirit out of them. You need a team that brings expertise and a great professional attitude. This is the same in corporate as in a private business (in every industry). In the corporate world, you typically have a strong brand behind you and your messages; the customer understands it, because it is known to him/her. As a small restaurant owner you have to build this trust from scratch, with a great product and an awesome service. This is what we are trying to do at Calvia Beach House. The team size is smaller, meaning that I have to be more hands on than in my corporate career. Plus, mistakes as an entrepreneur hurt you directly and much more than in a corporate environment as you feel immediate consequences. As a CEO of a large corporation, you do not really receive feedback directly and openly, while as a restaurant owner you get immediate feedback, all the time, and this is great! As an entrepreneur you can change things from one day to the other (e.g. recipes), while in the corporate world this is not the case. Any change fees like moving a large tanker! Finally, if you are an entrepreneur, the decision making is immediate, while in corporate there are reporting lines to be adhered to. Even as a CEO of a country company, you still have to report to headquarters etc.

Q.— Why choose Palmanova in Calvia for your restaurant?

A. — It was purely an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up. Palmanova has one of Mallorca’s most beautiful beaches, and the location was love at first sight. The decision to set up there was instant.

Q.— I hear that the locals call you “el Aleman” (the German). How does it feel being labelled “the only German” in a typically British area?

A. — El Aleman? Really? That’s funny! I guess that it is because of my typically German attitude: my focus on quality, procedures, and attention to detail. Well, I cannot deny my heritage, can I? Those things are important to me. At the end of the day, I hope the customers feel this and enjoy their time at Calvia Beach House. At the same time, my neighbours are British and Spanish, and everybody is super nice and super helpful. We really have a great community and support each other in many ways.

Q.— What do you see as challenges and what are the opportunities in Calviá, in terms of the hospitality sector specifically and business in general?

A. — Calvia is Europe’s strongest holiday destination with amazing logistics. The challenges will be to bring the entire infrastructure up to date, so that the tourists can continue to enjoy this amazing place. I am talking about parking, state of the art gas and electricity infrastructure and so on. This is also important to enhance the lives of the residents who live in a tourist area.

Q.— Tell us about your restaurant. What’s the concept and what’s on the menu?

A. — At Calvia Beach House we are priding ourselves on ensuring that our customers are having a great time. The interior of our restaurant blends tropical luxury with boho chic, creating an inviting atmosphere that ensures guests enjoy their time. We focus on creating a memorable beachside experience through our ambiance, music, and an eclectic menu. Our motto, “savour by the sea,“ encapsulates our aim to offer a standout experience in Mallorca. In terms of the residents, we hope that they come to our restaurant with their visitors from abroad and tell them: “This is why we moved to Mallorca!”

Q.— What are your expectations for the 2024 season? It started early, but how do you think it will go till October?

A. — Last year we started late (in June), as our refurbishment took longer than planned. So, this year is our first full season. I have a great team, led by Nico Crispino, a very experienced, highly professional F&B manager, and a wonderful hostess Kseniia Glubokovskikh. We have an excellent menu and a beautiful restaurant in an amazing location. Based on all that, I am optimistic that we will have a great season! The entire team is working really hard to exceed our customers’ expectations.

Q.— What is your view on being open all year round, as some of the places at the other end of Palmanova?

A. — This would be great! Unfortunately, so far, the hotels close at the end of October / mid-November. However, if all the tour operators, the hotels and the restaurants worked together with the local government, this could become an all-year-round destination, which would be beneficial for all involved. Additionally, more focus should be placed on Son Matias Beach during the off-season. Currently most events are on the Palma Nova beach. But this may change in the future!? I am hopeful.

Q.— Any plans for future expansion?

A. — We are always on the lookout for opportunities. When the right moment comes, we’re open to expanding and investing in another restaurant. Meanwhile, I would love to invite all your readers to experience Calvia Beach House in Palmanova!