There's a strong chance that many of us won't feel like doing much today, which should make for a very laidback afternoon and evening. However, for anyone looking for something to do, the day does bode well for anything that pairs fun and entertainment with learning, like reading, board games or watching an introspective movie. Hobbies that involve creative interests, projects, travel and exploration should also make for a very enjoyable experience.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you're hungry for some intellectual engagement, consider registering for a course or a workshop on a topic that you want to learn more about.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Do what you can to avoid negativity today. Focus on the more positive aspects of your day.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Sometimes help or encouragement arrives when you least expect it.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Take time to nourish yourself. You're in need of self-care, too.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Fun is the goal for today. Indulge in any activities that you find enjoyable or entertaining.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Time spent being cozy at home or with family will likely be what you need the most.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It's a great day to socialise! Enjoy some good conversation with good people.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Dinner with your partner or a good friend could be a great way to spend the evening.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Do something kind for yourself. You deserve it.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your battery might be running low today. Avoid taking on more than necessary.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Doing volunteer or humanitarian work can bring you joy.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If you want others to get on board with what you're planning or doing, lead by example.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're good at what you do because you put in the time and dedication. When you have a job to do or a problem to solve, you don't take shortcuts or the easy way out. You're resourceful and inventive, and you possess a tremendous amount of stick-to-itiveness. You think for yourself, and you stick to your principles. People love being around you because of your charm and your positive attitude. This year calls on you to shake up your routine and get into the habit of trying out new things. It's a big world out there, so enjoy it!