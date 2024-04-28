We can expect a chilled-out, easy kind of Sunday. There's a slow and sleepy energy in the air that might make us more interested in taking a snooze on the couch rather than doing much else. If we do choose to busy ourselves in some way today, the current cosmic weather is great for puttering around the house, having a spa day or taking in some afternoon entertainment. It's also a good time for being with the people we love the most and doing our part to care for those around us, since there's also a compassionate and kindhearted vibe in the atmosphere.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Planning out your next goal or career move can set you up for success.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Giving back to people in need will increase the feel-good vibes that are already in the air today.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might get a hunch about something worth investigating. It's time to dig deeper.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Surround yourself with the people you love and the people who love you right back.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Do what's necessary to take as best care of yourself as possible. Make your well-being your top priority.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may be feeling a bit of wanderlust today. Get out and go explore! At the very least, some fresh air will do you good.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might be in homebody mode today. Relax and enjoy the comfort of your own space.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

The romantic vibes are strong. Make the most of them by spending an evening with someone special.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

A kind gesture toward someone you hold near and dear to your heart can impact you both in a positive way.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Make time for yourself today - and make it fun.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Engage with anything that nourishes you on a spiritual level.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Sharing laughs with a friend is just what your heart needs right now. Reach out and connect.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're an industrious and enterprising spirit. Your can-do attitude and commendable work ethic enables you to reach your goals and overcome just about any obstacle. Still, for all of your hard work and determination, one of your biggest lessons in life is learning that life isn't just about work or obligation; it's also about having meaningful experiences and sharing them with others. This year, lead with your heart, not just your mind. Love will guide you forward.