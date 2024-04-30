It might have felt like we've been treading through the mud for the past couple of weeks, due to the slow and sluggish energy in the air. However, we can expect the vibe to change dramatically, as the current cosmic weather provides us with the get-up-and-go that we've been missing lately. Whatever we're aiming to achieve for today and beyond, it's a great time to set our plans into motion. We're encouraged to be innovative and daring in our approach. Teaming up with likeminded people can also help us reach our goals.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Expect to feel a burst of energy and enthusiasm today. You're another step closer to accomplishing your goals.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may feel a need to step away from your social life and go behind the scenes. The alone time can boost your productivity.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If there's a humanitarian issue that you care about, consider getting involved with an organisation that works to address it.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You're a leader, not a follower. Trust in yourself and your decision-making. Too, if there's an opportunity or a position that you want, go for it!

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Surround yourself with people who cheer you on. Also aim to connect with people you can learn from.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may be motivated to kick an old habit. There's a strong chance that the changes you make now will stick.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Whether you're single or happily partnered, you'll find that fun and spontaneity are the keys to romance today.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Surprise someone you love with a thoughtful gesture. It will warm their heart as well as yours.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

There's a ton of creative energy that you can take advantage of today. On a separate note, speaking from the heart can get you good results.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Expect a financial situation to be resolved in your favour.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Feed your curiosity. Take a workshop, pick up a new skill, or chat someone up. There's much you can learn.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may be presented with a financial or work-related decision. Follow your intuition.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a go-getter. Though, you're also very intentional about what you invest your time and energy in. You succeed because you care a lot about what you do. Your work ethic is admirable, as is your strength and fearlessness. You're also a person with an empathetic soul. You aim to treat others exactly the way you want to be treated - with kindness. You think outside the box, and you're not afraid to challenge the norm. This year, there's no limit to what you can do. Shoot for the moon!