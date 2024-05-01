The vibes for today may feel a bit off, which could leave many of us in an irritable or cranky mood. As a result, the atmosphere is ripe for petty slights and squabbles. If we want to get through the day with minimal stress, it might be a good idea to give folks a wide berth or take some space for ourselves as needed. Also, being objective in how we deal with issues that arise - and not taking anything too personally - can also help us avoid unnecessary drama.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It might be best to focus as much time and energy as you can on solo projects or assignments today.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It's impossible to control every single thing that happens in your life. Practice letting go and trust that all will work out for the best.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Spend time with people who motivate and inspire you to go after your goals. Sometimes we all need is a little push.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't compare yourself to others or look to anyone other than yourself for validation or approval.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You can't always make everyone happy. The best thing you can do is be honest and authentic.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Instead of adding more items to your to-do list, focus on completing the tasks you already have on your plate.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Exercise healthy boundaries with others. Stand your ground, and you won't feel taken advantage of.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Treat others the same way you want to be treated. Remember, what goes around comes around.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be mindful of overworking yourself. Set aside time for fun and relaxation.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Avoid being too stubborn. Be flexible with others.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Avoid making assumptions or reading into things. Clear and honest communication can help clear up any confusion.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Do what's best for you. It's impossible to make everyone happy all of the time.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're imaginative and gifted. You're meticulous and hardworking, too. With all the heart and soul that you put into what you do, it's no wonder why everything you touch becomes a success. You're a true original. You live life in your own lane. People often admire your genuineness. You have a magnetic presence and a likeable personality as well. It's not hard for you to make friends or connections wherever you go. This year, know that the good you do for others will be returned to you in abundance. Spread some love around and watch it grow.