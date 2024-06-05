We're encouraged to embody the spirit of generosity today, as the cosmos remind us that the good we do for others will always come back around to us in some way, shape or form. If it's help or encouragement that we need, it's the perfect time to reach out and ask, since we're sure to receive a heartening response. There's a lighthearted energy in the air, which should keep the laughter and positivity flowing. The current planetary weather will be a welcome change from the more anxious and gloomy vibes we've been getting as of late.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It's a great time for networking. It's also an ideal time for learning a new skill or language. Get curious.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Expect good financial news. Congrats on your win, whether it's big or small!

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You're an unstoppable force. Fortune favours you.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It's time to recharge your batteries. Set aside time to rest.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You'll find strength in numbers. Lean on your community or team up with those who can lend a helping hand.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You are poised for success. Others will appreciate what you have to offer them.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might find yourself feeling more optimistic about life. Good! There's much for you to look forward to today and beyond.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You can conquer your fears. Don't let self-doubt creep up and get in the way.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

What you need is within reach; all you need to do is ask.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Today may be extra busy. Make sure to supply your body with adequate fuel.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Your talent and creativity are powerful. Don't forget it.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It might feel good to stay in or turn in early tonight. Spending time with family is also a great option.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're friendly and outgoing. People love your energy. Even on your off days, you can still find yourself with adoring fans. You're unique and magnetic, and you always think outside the box. Others may try to emulate you, but they often fail. You're just naturally good at what you do. You're clever, discerning and objective. Chances are, you've rarely encountered a problem that you couldn't solve. This year, you might be ready to rebrand or reinvent yourself. You'll soon be a butterfly ready to emerge from your cocoon.