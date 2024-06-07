For anyone who's feeling moody or melancholy today, the current cosmic weather is great for activities based in self-care. Many of us may find that our emotional well-being needs some extra support. When it comes to handling work and responsibilities, we should aim to let our instincts guide us, as doing so will bring about successful results. In terms of more heart-centered matters, the day also bodes well for connecting with the people we love or doing something kind on behalf of others.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may need to be in your own little bubble today, whether that means staying close to home or keeping company with the people you love.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Don't be afraid of uncertainty. The answers will come to you in time.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're dealing with some self-doubt today, write down a few things that you appreciate about yourself.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

The day might start out a bit moody, but the clouds will soon clear.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Catch up on your rest. Chances are, you really need it.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Make time for friends. It will do you good.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Acknowledge your accomplishments, even the small ones. Every little bit counts.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It might feel good to get away for the day or plan a trip. Engaging in learning can also boost your spirits.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you're not feeling it, don't force it. It's probably not meant for you. Something better will follow.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Partnering up with others can help make your life easier.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Is there at least one thing that you can do today to nourish your mind and body?

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Invite some joy and pleasure into your day. Indulge in activities or hobbies that delight you.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have a thirst for anything that's intellectual and engaging. Your zest for life and learning is an inspiration. Making new friends and connecting with others is something you love to do, whether you're travelling halfway around the globe or at a popular spot in your neighborhood. Your enthusiasm and sense of humor are infectious. Freedom is as vital to you as air. You may prefer a busy, on-the-go lifestyle over one that's too stationary or boring. Those who can keep up with you are the ones who will win your heart. This year, expect an improvement in your financial picture.