We can expect the vibe to feel super lazy today, which will probably make it difficult to get much accomplished. On the plus side, rest and relaxation might be exactly what many of us need, as the cosmos call on us to take a break from the hustle and bustle and move at a slower pace. Aside from taking a time-out, we can also make good use of the day by engaging in activities that support our physical well-being, like gentle exercise or getting a massage. Surrounding ourselves with art and beauty can also be good for our wellness.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Be mindful of letting your feelings drive your decisions. Try to operate from a place of objectivity.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You might have to work a little harder to get what you want today. Determination will get you far.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If plans aren't coming together the way you envisioned them, take it as a cue to try again another day.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you want to be productive, set aside some quiet time to work or plan out your next steps.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Compassion and understanding are the keys to be a good leader. Remember this if you find yourself in a leadership role.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Don't allow others to zap your confidence. Validate yourself and appreciate the traits that make you special.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Avoid taking an unnecessary risk. Go with the safer option.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may need to pick your battles today. Choose wisely.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It could be easy to take on more than you can handle. Practice saying "no" so you don't get overwhelmed.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If your mind is feeling heavy, seek out some joy. Moving your body can help you clear out the stuck or stagnant energy.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Try not to read too much into someone else's behavior. It's not something you should take personally.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may be busier than usual. Do what you can to keep yourself calm and grounded.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You rarely do anything half-heartedly. You put a lot thought and effort into just about all that you do. You know how to be creative and daring, but you also know how to be sensible and cautious. Whatever goals you set or decisions you make, you're always going to make sure that you have a plan of action in place. While it might be tempting to stick to a plan this year, the cosmos encourage you to try something a little different. Let yourself be guided by your passion.