Today might feel kind of blah, and as a result, many of us may not be in the mood to do much. It's probably not the best day for planning or executing important plans, as both motivation and attention to detail will be lacking. Stress could also be an issue today, making it necessary to pace ourselves and utilise tools and techniques that help calm the mind, like coloring books or meditation. With any misunderstandings or problems that arise, it might be best to let things cool off first and come back to the issue later.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Be mindful of making a minor issue into a bigger problem. Just try to let it go.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Sometimes taking a risk and embracing something new is more beneficial than sticking with what feels familiar to you.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Don't get stuck on negative thinking. Adopt a different perspective. Too, don't be afraid to ask a trusted friend for sound advice.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't cram too many things into your schedule or spread yourself thin. Break goals down into smaller tasks.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Embrace what makes you unique. Don't feel pressured to do what everyone else is doing.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may have a lot that you're juggling today. Look toward your loved ones for support. Time spent relaxing at home could be restorative for you.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Writing or singing about what you're feeling might help you to better work through your emotions.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't give too much of yourself today. Instead, do something that's just for you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Taking time out to care for your physical well-being will give you the fuel needed to keep up with everything else.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If something's not working, don't force it. Leave it exactly where it's at.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Are you being unnecessarily stubborn about something? Try a more flexible or cooperative approach.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Lead by example today. Others will most likely follow suit.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a profound thinker. You're careful about your decision-making. You succeed because you leave nothing to chance; you always have a plan. You pride yourself on your sound judgment, but at times, you may need to be mindful of being overly pessimistic or cynical. It's important for you to have a sense of hope and hold enough space for your dreams and imagination. You flourish independently, but you also thrive when you're surrounded by good friends and kindred spirits. This year, close bonds and soul-deep connections will sustain you. Open your heart.