We can expect our emotions to be heightened today - for better or for worse. As such, we may need to take extra time and care with our decision-making, so as not to let our feelings cloud our judgement. We should also aim to avoid petty bickering or drama and strive to let go of grudges and other negative emotions. Music, journaling, or talk- or art-based therapy could help soothe frazzled nerves. In addition, intuition can be a helpful ally at this time, if we're willing to slow down long enough to tune in.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It's a good idea to lay low today. Spend some time at home or in your own little bubble.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

There might be a lot of demands or pressure on you. Pair up with people who can help you.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Try not to overbook yourself. If your to-do list feels overwhelming, tackle a little at a time.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Your charm and resourcefulness will help get you through any obstacles you face today.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Today might be emotionally upsetting. Prioritise your mental health.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You might have difficulty executing your plans. Your friends and allies will be a source of support.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If there's something you want, be direct and ask for it.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

People may irritate you today, but you don't have to entertain the drama. Focus on more joyful or inspiring things.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You might feel drained today. Take a break.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't be resistant to receiving help. Allowing others to show up for you can make your life easier and more rewarding.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

"Easy does it" is the motto for today. Only focus on what you can control.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

It's looking like a chaotic day ahead. Make time to play and relax.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You defy convention. You enjoy experimenting and trying new things. You might even enjoy traveling or living a full and busy life. You're an ideas person. Your creativity knows no bounds. People often look to you for guidance or solutions because you're so insightful and clever. You treat your friendships with great love and care. You aim high, and you don't give up until you reach your goals. This year, you've got some extra luck on your side, so be confident when taking chances. Also, as good things come your way, do what you can to share some of this goodness with others.