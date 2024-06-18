Yesterday may have been emotionally stressful, but today's stabilising energy offers us an opportunity to regroup. The day is ideal for events and activities designed to support our mental and physical well-being. For those of us who still might be feeling a bit tender, it might be a good idea to keep conversation and connection limited to our inner circle for now. Meanwhile, the current planetary vibes are beneficial for handling difficult matters or doing challenging work. The cosmos lend us the resolve and focus needed to effectively accomplish whatever we hope to achieve.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If there's a fear that you need to face today, know that you've got what it takes to overcome it.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may receive a powerful reminder of how loved and supported you are.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You can make a lot of progress with catching up on work or finishing outstanding assignments or tasks.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

By practicing what you preach, you can lead and inspire others by the example that you set.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Protect your peace of mind. Steer clear of anyone who wants to pull you into their negativity.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You might be moved to have a serious but heartfelt conversation with someone close to you. Honest communication is the cornerstone of a good relationship.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Sticking to a simple routine can help you accomplish your tasks for the day with as little stress as possible.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Your courage and determination are what make you unstoppable. Be confident in what you can do.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Make time for rest. Enjoy some happy solitude.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

A friend might help cheer you up or offer you a more encouraging perspective.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Knowing and maintaining your boundaries is the key to your success today.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Trust your own wisdom. You know exactly what to do.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a true friend and a kind soul. Wherever you go, you bring your lighthearted energy with you. You've got a great sense of humor and a quick mind. You also have an incredible work ethic. You feel your best when you're free to be yourself in all your complexity. You never hesitate to challenge the status quo or outdated thinking. You inspire people with your imaginative ideas and your brave spirit. This year, don't forget how powerful you really are. If you believe you can achieve something, chances are, you will!