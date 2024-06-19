Today may be noticeably chaotic and emotionally intense. If we want to keep our stress levels low, we should make time to take care of our mental well-being. We should also be mindful of trying to do too much with too little bandwidth or time. On a positive note, connecting with friends and being in community with others can help assuage any difficult emotions or problems that might arise. Engaging with playfulness, humor and spiritual wisdom can be uplifting as well.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Avoid taking on more than you can realistically handle. Team up with others for the best results.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Money could easily slip through your fingers today. Keep good track of it.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You can inspire and uplift people through your words and wisdom. Share something kind and encouraging.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Try to do at least one thing to benefit your health and wellness today.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Connect with your dearest friends and share some laughs with them today.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

There might be a lot that you're trying to accomplish. Avoid running yourself ragged.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're in need of a creative boost or some inspiration, you should be able to find it in abundance.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You could receive some promising financial news or support.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Avoid overpromising on anything. Be clear about what you can or cannot do and communicate this.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Find a healthy balance between work and rest.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Helping others might be something you enjoy, but be mindful of overextending yourself.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Trust your instincts when it comes to your role as a leader or how you handle a weighty issue.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a rebel at heart. You never copy or follow what others do. You would much rather think for yourself and go your own way instead. You're unafraid to stand up for your principles. Even more so, you're unafraid of change. You're also fearless enough to admit when you're wrong. People often admire you because of your genius. You have a fun-loving, sociable personality that makes you quite popular with just about everyone you meet. This year, expect to draw some amazing folks into your life who can support you and your dreams.