The summer solstice is here, which means it's also the first day of Cancer season. We've reached the time of year that encourages us to slow down, protect our peace of mind, and nurture our closest bonds. Cancer season calls on us to envelop ourselves in soul-nourishing energy and to do as much as possible to spread kindness and care around. Since there's a strong chance that today's cosmic weather will feel draining and stressful, we should find these comforting Cancerian vibes to be exactly what we need right now.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Take some time to unplug and reconnect with yourself and your loved ones. It may help improve your mood.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Be mindful of placing unfair or unrealistic expectations on others. Too, if there's something you need, just ask.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your confidence may be a bit wobbly today. Write down some qualities that you appreciate about yourself.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Don't get discouraged. Things will work out for you. You've got the cosmos on your side!

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you're feeling socially drained, this could be a sign for you to take a time-out.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Someone could flake out on you today. Have a backup plan.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It might take you a while to get going today. However, don't despair, because you'll soon find the motivation you need.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may need to be more honest with yourself about something. The truth will empower you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Be wary of spending too much time on people who zap your energy. Try to be choosy about who and what gets your attention.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It might feel like you're not getting much done today. Lean on your support team.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

While it might be taking longer than expected to get what you want, it doesn't mean that it won't happen. Shore up your patience and devise a practical plan.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Shake off the blues and have some fun. Put some joy in your heart.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You follow your gut, and because of your powerful instincts, you're always exactly where you need to be. Friends and family are very important to you. You're extremely protective of those you love, and you don't trust your heart with just anyone. Your ability to read people and their intentions is why you have such loving and loyal people within your circle. You succeed because you're creative, fearless and unrelenting in getting what you want. This year, when you aim to prioritize your well-being, it will help you accomplish everything else that you want to do.