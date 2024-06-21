It might be hard to get motivated, especially during the first half of the day. There's a gloomy vibe in the air that may make us feel tired and frustrated. However, tonight's full moon encourages us to identify anything that's not working in our lives so we can fix the issue. Full moons can be great for revealing what we need to change or releasing things for the sake of our well-being. Under this moon, we're called to get rid of anything that's no longer sustaining us so we can make room for what does.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may be celebrating an achievement or a moment of recognition. It's also possible that you're experiencing a turning point in your career.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Embrace change and try something new. Say "yes" to anything that will contribute to your personal growth.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Letting go of the past or something that isn't working becomes a lot easier when you recognise that there are better things to come.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

A successful partnership or alliance could put you in the winner's circle. Too, if a relationship has become irreparable, this is your chance to move on.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If you're dealing with a wellness-related issue, you could find a viable resolution. On a similar note, you may need to update your self-care routine.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

A calculated risk will result in a successful outcome.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

A pressing matter concerning your home or family might arise. Shore up your strength and deal with the issue head-on. The tension will soon subside.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It may be time to have an honest or eye-opening discussion with someone. If it concerns a contract or an agreement, be prepared to negotiate.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may need to start thinking in terms of quality rather than in-the-moment fun when it comes to how and where you're spending your money.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You might experience a personal win today. Confidently being yourself can help you attract good things.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

More rest and relaxation may be what you need. Consider ways you can include downtime in your schedule.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Maybe it's time to revive or expand your social life. Plan a date with friends or join a group outing. Meanwhile, you're getting close to reaching a goal.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have a knack for making people feel seen. You're protective of the people you care about, and you possess an inner strength that runs deep. You're attuned to your feelings and intuition, and you may even encourage others to get in touch with their own. You understand the importance of taking time out to reflect, as you know that there is a season to everything. This year, only say "yes" to connections that are genuinely reciprocal. Don't be afraid to let go of relationships that have become more stress than they're worth.