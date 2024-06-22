The current cosmic weather is perfect if there's chores we need to do or leftover work we need to finish. It's also a great day for doing anything that supports our health and well-being, like physical activity, bodywork or emotional healing. Today's planetary power can also aid us in handling difficult or demanding situations. Meanwhile, when it comes to decision-making, we may need to be careful not to let our feelings interfere with our judgement. Whatever comes up for the day, a practical approach will be the most useful.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You can get a lot accomplished today, especially if you invest your time and energy in worthwhile projects.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Embrace the spirit of adventure, and don't talk yourself out of it.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're feeling moody, perhaps cleaning or organising could improve your mood. Toss out the junk you don't need.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Get together with friends. Volunteer for a community cause. If there's a goal you want to reach, enlist the help of others.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Do what you can to simplify your life.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It's a great day for fun and romance. Indulge in what brings you pleasure.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Pay attention to your intuition. It will tell you what you need to know.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may need to draw boundaries with someone, but you'll be glad that you did.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Whatever you choose to spend your time on today, make sure that you're actually getting something out of it.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Engage with creativity. Follow your passion.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might be in the mood to kick back and chill out today. This sounds like a great idea.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might enjoy taking a class or a group workshop or attending a social event.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

People never have to guess how you feel about them. You show how much you care through your words and actions. While it may take time for others to win your trust, once they do, you remain loyal to them for life. You thrive in bonds that feel like home and give you a sense of belonging. Your instincts are powerful, and your courage knows no limits. When you lead, people are often willing to follow because they know you're the person they can trust. This year, practice the art of receiving and allow others to help and support you.