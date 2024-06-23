No matter what we might be aiming to accomplish today, even if it's just getting more rest and relaxation, we can expect the cosmos to be in support of our mission. However, the can-do energy of day might be best used for handling family or household responsibilities or getting a jump on the week ahead. If we aim to do something a little more fun or entertaining, this could be a great time for watching old movies, visiting a museum, or spending some time out in nature.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Your uniqueness or originality is exactly what's needed now. Don't be afraid to be yourself.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

When you dare to step outside your comfort zone, good things can happen.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You can lead by the example that you set through your compassion and care for others.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Avoid placing unrealistic expectations on others or making assumptions. Allow people to surprise you.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Don't just do what you've always done. It's time to try something different.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Engage with wonder and imagination. Give yourself some space to play.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You might find the support or strength needed to move on from something that's been holding you back.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Aim to connect with people who can teach you something new.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If your routine has become too dull or boring, perhaps it's time to switch it up.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

When you take a gamble on yourself, you'll always win.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may not be in the mood to do much today. Give yourself a much-needed break.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

If trying to reach your goals has been getting more and more difficult, perhaps it's time to reassess them.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You feel your best when you're surrounded by the people you love. When it comes to how you approach life or your work, you're perceptive, shrewd and resourceful. If you feel strongly about something, you're going to say it, and if you don't, you're going to say that, too. Your passion and courage are what inspire others. You gravitate to people and experiences that speak to your soul. You have a rich inner life that provides you with calm and comfort. This year, there may be an opportunity to conquer your fears. Remember how powerful you really are.