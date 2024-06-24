The morning hours should be upbeat and productive. It's a great time for developing ideas and trying out something new or innovative. The timing is also perfect for collaborative work and team-based projects, since many of us will be open to connecting with others for business, fun or mutual support. By the evening, the energy may become a bit scattered, which might make it hard for us to stay on task. As such, we should try to take it as easy as possible and respect our need for rest or solitude.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

It may not be about what you know but who you know right now. Tap into your network of people.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It's a good day for business and finance.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Sharing your wisdom or knowledge can be empowering for yourself and others.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Secure some alone time for yourself. You can use the time to tend to your spiritual well-being.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Your partner or friend may introduce you to an influential person or someone who may turn out to be very helpful.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Expect to make progress in leaps and bounds today, either with your wellness or your work.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Trust the wisdom of your own heart. It will show you the way.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Be brave enough to be vulnerable. Let people in and share what's in your heart.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Connection and conversation should prove to be productive. Expect to meet the right folks at the right time.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Do something good for your body today. It'll thank you for it in the long run.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb 18)

Take a chance on something new. You'll be pleasantly surprised at the results.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might be feeling exhausted or rundown. Take it slow.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Beneath your tough exterior is a soft and gentle soul. You're an empathetic and loving person. Family is important to you. You take great care of your most cherished bonds. You're also creative and full of imaginative ideas. You can take what others are feeling and turn it into art or respond with a heartfelt gesture. You're resilient and brave. This year, embrace the power of change. Avoid getting stuck in the past and focus on creating what you want for your future.