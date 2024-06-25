Today's cosmic weather encourages us to embrace change. It's a great time to shake up our routine and do something different from the norm. Utilising the power of community and friendship will also be useful. If a problem arises, we can best tackle the issue with teamwork or an inventive or outside-the-box approach. Since the energy of the day might feel somewhat frenetic, we should aim to do activities that can help keep us focused and grounded, like meditation or breathing exercises.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Others may handle or do things very differently from you. Can you find a way to appreciate their individuality?

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Try to make peace with uncertainty and the unknown.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You won't always have the answers, and that's OK. They'll come to you in time.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Be more open-minded about where life will lead you.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may need to reassess your commitments. If there's one that needs to end, do it gracefully.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Your usual routine might be disrupted. The people in your life can help keep you grounded.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may feel like doing very little today. Maybe it's best to take it easy.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't let anyone steal your joy or happiness.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Maybe it's time to switch up your approach or change the way you're thinking about something.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Your patience may be in short supply today. However, patience and understanding are exactly what you'll need when it comes to getting what you want.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Take your time with decision-making. Make sure that you're not being reactive or impulsive.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

One of the best ways that you can empower yourself is by following your intuition.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

Whenever you're faced with a difficult situation, your instincts and your inner strength will always get you through it. You often achieve your goals, because when you're passionate about what you do, you can do just about anything. You're unafraid to listen to your heart, and when you love, you love hard. You have great compassion for others, and you're always doing what you can to make the people in your life feel cared for and appreciated. This year, it's out with the old and in with the new. What changes do you want to make in your life? Now's the time to start.