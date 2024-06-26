It should be a productive yet relaxed day ahead. Whether we're working on routine projects or there's more demanding work to do, we can expect the day to go by without much of a hiccup. For those of us who do encounter any problems or difficulties over the course of the day, the cosmos will provide us with the clarity and focus that we need to effectively resolve the issue. The current planetary weather can also be useful for handling matters related to our family or friends or for seeking emotional support.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Perhaps a serious talk with your family or your roommate is necessary. Start the conversation.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Friends may come to you for support or advice. Chances are, you know exactly what to say or do.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Expect talks or negotiations about business or money to go well.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You can make a powerful impact with your words today. Share your thoughts or opinions with confidence.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Your mind may need a rest. Try to unplug and disconnect.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

When it comes to meeting new people or building relationships, you may end up forging connections that will last.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're giving a presentation or a lecture, your hard work will pay off. On a similar note, people will be very appreciative of your knowledge and expertise.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Trust yourself and your own wisdom. You know what to do.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Focus on your emotional well-being. What's one good thing you can do today for your mental health?

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Before making a decision, seek expert advice. It may prove to be very helpful.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If there's a work- or wellness-related goal that you're striving toward, you should be able to make a lot of progress today.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Any energy that you invest into a creative project or a hobby is time well spent.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're gentle, kind and loving. You do so much for the people you love and care about. However, you're learning how to give more time and attention to yourself. Whatever you do, you do it well because you put your heart and soul into it. You're resourceful, observant and extremely wise. You might even consider yourself an old soul. You're also very sentimental, and you appreciate tradition. Home is something you treasure. This year, be brave enough to venture out and explore. It's a big world - enjoy it.