The first half of the day may be a bit moody, but if we can avoid getting into pointless arguments and dredging up the past, we should be able to get through the day unscathed. The evening hours will offer a more lighthearted vibe, which will be ideal for afterwork plans, Friday night festivities, or a romantic date. Even if we're just planning to stay home and relax, there's an upbeat quality to the latter part of the day that should make it a very enjoyable option.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Avoid taking anything personally. Remain objective. If you're in a bad mood, laughter can be the best medicine.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You need some peace and quiet. Try to set aside at least 30 minutes of "me time."

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Invest in friendships and connections that are meaningful and important to you.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You're poised for success. Don't give up now! Keep going full steam ahead.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Keep an open mind. You might be pleasantly surprised with what you find.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

If there are resources that you need, you should have luck in finding them.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Expect success with a business partnership or a team effort.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Stick to the basics today; don't overdo it. Don't be resistant to asking for help either.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Today is perfect for doing something fun with your partner or best friend. Single Saggies might find romance, too.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Spending some time at home or with someone you love will be good for your soul.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Today might be a bit chaotic. Keep yourself grounded.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Don't compromise on your integrity or values.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're passionate about life and achieving your goals. Your determination and positive attitude enable you to succeed. You have a kindness and warmth that people appreciate about you. Whenever you're around, people can count on you to make them feel safe and secure. No matter where you are, you exude a powerful presence, even if you might not always know it. You have a natural magnetism that pulls people in. This year, remain open to learning and experiencing as many new things as possible. If you do, your sense of joy and optimism will increase.