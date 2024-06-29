The day is brimming with excitement and energy, which should make for a fun day ahead. We're invited to shake things up a little and try something out of the ordinary. Now may not be the best time for making commitments or concrete plans, as today encourages us to embrace the spirit of spontaneity and expect the unexpected. We're called to be creative and adventurous - and to live in the moment. It's a great day for brainstorming ideas or engaging with innovative concepts. The cosmos also invite us to put ourselves out there and meet new people.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Mixing the past with the present might be the best approach today, especially if you're doing something creative.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Your intuition is razor-sharp today, so make sure to follow it.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You might receive an unexpected gift or opportunity through a friend or someone you know.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Introduce yourself to new people, especially if you're hoping to make business or professional connections.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

A calculated risk could yield positive results.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Connect with people you can learn from or people who can expose you to new experiences.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It may take folks a little while to go along with your ideas, but don't be deterred! They will jump on board soon enough.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you're trying to get through to someone or come to an agreement with them, you may need to try a new, inventive approach.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Put self-care at the top of your to-do list.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Give your love life some attention. If you're single, think about the kind of person you want to attract. If partnered, plan a special day with your honey!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Perhaps an organizing or cleaning project could help you clear your head.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Focus on fun and entertainment today. Give yourself the gift of smiles and laughter.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You never rush into anything without checking in with your gut first. You feel your way through a problem or decision by paying close attention to what your heart says. You put a lot of love and soul into what you do, which is why anything you touch becomes a success. You are your best self when you feel emotionally connected to others or your work. This year, as you enter a new chapter in your life or reach new heights within your career, take time to acknowledge how far you've already come.