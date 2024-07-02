The morning hours should be relatively chill, allowing us to ease into the day and catch up on any outstanding work. The day is especially good for creative work, heartfelt connection, and emotional healing, as well as helping others. The power of intuition will also be strong in the early a.m., encouraging useful insights, brilliant ideas, and sound decision-making. By midday, we can expect a merry vibe that should inspire conversation, camaraderie and teamwork. It's a great day for forging new connections, as they'll most likely be made to last.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You could achieve financial success by following your intuition or your creative impulses.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If there's an opportunity you want, take a chance and go for it. You're likely to get a "yes."

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Don't waste too much time dwelling on the past or a missed opportunity. Your luck is about to change for the better.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Stay in alignment with your values, and you'll find the people who best align with you.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Your wishes may be granted today. Be bold in asking for what you want.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may receive some valuable support or encouragement from a friend or ally. Sometimes you just need to be reminded that you're on the right track.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Expect a successful outcome with a business partnership or a team project. Your positive attitude will make the experience enjoyable for you and others.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

People may be looking to you for guidance or inspiration. Share your knowledge and insight with them.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Connect with folks you can learn from. They're sure to drop some gems on you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

The lines of communication are open. If you're hoping to connect deeper with someone or resolve a relationship issue, start the conversation.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Take time to nurture yourself today. When you feel your best, it enables you to show up as your best self.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

The confidence you place in yourself won't go unrewarded.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

When you spot an opportunity, you seize it. You're passionate about life and what you do. For you, there is no such thing as a maybe. Once you've made your mind up about something, it's a done deal. Either you're 100% in, or you're not. Those who love you appreciate your loyalty and devotion. While you may not always like to reveal your true feelings, you are incredibly empathetic and loving. This year, make "me time" more of a priority. Nurture yourself with rest, relaxation, and anything else that feeds your soul.