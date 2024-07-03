Today might be challenging. However, if we can avoid making negative assumptions and steer clear of unnecessary drama, we should be able to get through the day with minimal issues. The best way to harness today's planetary power is by giving ourselves something constructive to focus on. We might find that we're better able to resolve tough problems or gain deeper insight into ourselves or our connections to others. Toward the evening, we may feel sluggish or stressed. As such, we should aim to rest, relax, and engage in any other activities that can help calm and soothe our minds.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Progress may not be happening as fast as you'd like, but it doesn't mean that progress isn't being made. Stay the course.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

A cooperative approach will work better than a stubborn or inflexible attitude.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

You may have strong opinions, but that doesn't mean you need to share them.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might not get what you want today, so work with what you've got.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

There's no point in arguing with someone who's being deliberately ignorant or obtuse. Sometimes it's best to just walk away.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Avoid taking on someone else's responsibilities or taking on more than you can handle.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Remain anchored in the present and try not to stress too much about the future.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't be resistant to outside help or feedback.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You should be able to find a solution to an ongoing problem or issue. Use your detective skills to get to the heart of the matter.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Choose to delegate tasks and responsibilities today. Make life a little easier for yourself.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Don't let folks get in your head. You know what's best for yourself.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Do at least one good thing for your mental and emotional well-being.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're powerful, driven and brave. If there's something you want, you go after it. You keep your thoughts and feelings close to your chest as a self-protective measure. However, it's your mysterious nature that tends to draw people to you. Beneath your hard outer shell beats a tender heart. Your closest friends and family know how deeply caring and feeling you are. You're also very intelligent. With your keen observation and quick thinking, you stay a step ahead of the pack. This year, aim to go on a spiritual retreat or travel to places that will renew your spirit.