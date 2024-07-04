There's a lazy, hazy kind of vibe today, which means we probably won't get much done. On the plus side, it's an ideal time to take the day off and relax (preferably near a body of water) or knock off early. Spending time with close friends and family can also be a great way to utilise the current cosmic energy. For those of us who must work, we should aim to take the day slow, leaving the more demanding tasks for another day when our motivation and productivity will be stronger.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Give yourself an opportunity to relax and decompress. Tend to your emotional well-being. If there's work to do, take it slow.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Don't make too many plans or commitments. Just go with the flow.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

If you're unsure about a choice or a decision you need to make, act in accordance with your values.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Practicing self-care can help to quell any anxiety that you might be feeling.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Enjoying alone time or some moments with a few chosen people might be more fulfilling than mixing and mingling today.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Beware of unreliable people. You can spot when someone's unreliable by paying attention to the red flags. Surround yourself with folks you know you can count on.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

It might be best to put off more challenging tasks until later in the day when you'll have more energy.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Don't be afraid to take a chance on something new. Sometimes you must take a leap of faith.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Steer clear of people who drain your energy. Do what you can to protect your peace of mind.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It might be difficult to get much done on your own. Get some backup.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

There are times when it pays to be picky or deliberate about what you want. Don't settle.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Doing something that makes you happy could help to dispel a bad mood.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You bring passion and soul to everything that you do. You never settle, and you never do anything half-heartedly. People admire your strength and your can-do spirit. Whenever you're with the people you love and care about, your calm and soothing presence makes everyone feel at ease. You're emotionally intelligent and intellectually engaging. You know just what to say and do in any situation that you're in. You possess a powerful magnetism. Others can't help but fall under your spell. This year, make more time for yourself and seek ways to better connect with the dreamer and creative muse within you.