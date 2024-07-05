The planets are on our side today, thanks to an auspicious new moon. Oftentimes new moons are ideal for setting intentions about what we want to accomplish. For those of us seeking emotional healing, a new home, or to expand our family, today is a wonderful time for laying the groundwork for our plans. Today can also be helpful for reaching career-related goals or improving our financial security. Some of us might be inspired to get involved with advocacy or humanitarian work, as the nurturing power of the moon calls on us to engage with empathy and compassion.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

If you want to deepen your connection to family or improve your emotional well-being, now's the time.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Pursue your goals or ideas with confidence. You're on the right track, and you will soon hit your mark.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

A sound business or financial decision will work out well for you.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Choose to invest in yourself and your future. You're on the cusp of a breakthrough.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You need a better work-life balance. If you don't yet have a spiritual practice, maybe it's time to start one.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Aim to make new friends and connections. Expand your community.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You're on your way to securing a huge professional achievement or opportunity. Too, it's never too late to accomplish something you've always wanted to do.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Aim to travel more or take a trip. Satiate your wanderlust. Taking a course, getting published, or teaching could also be on the horizon for you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may be approved for funding or financial aid. If you're in need of resources, you can find them now.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

An existing partnership may be ready to grow and evolve. A budding connection could become something more.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

This is an excellent time to make a lifestyle change, improve your morning routine, or find a more fulfilling job.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your love life gets some support from the cosmos. Meanwhile, you could uncover an exciting new creative project or passion.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're perceptive and discerning. You prefer to investigate and do your own research so you can make up your own mind. Your cautious and reserved approach to relationships enables you to build connections with people you can trust. You don't just rely on logic to guide you; you rely on your emotions, too. You're in touch with your feelings, and you don't shy away from them. You teach the rest of us how to listen to our gut. This year sets you on a course for success. You're about to experience a major win!