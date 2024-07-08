The energy and enthusiasm in the air give us an opportunity to hit the ground running and start the week off strong. Whatever we put our mind to today, there's a good chance that we'll be able to get it done, especially if we're willing to join forces with others for the sake of a common goal. The vibe for the day favours ingenuity, progress and teamwork. We can make the most of today's productive energy during the morning hours. By the time we reach the afternoon, we might find ourselves feeling less motivated.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might have a genius idea that's worth pursuing. There may be someone within your inner circle who can help you accomplish it.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It's a great time for networking. If you feel the urge to reach out to someone, do it. You never know what might happen.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Expect the unexpected, but in a good way. An amazing opportunity might reveal itself.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Trust the process and the timing of things. What's meant for you will be yours.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Lean on your community. You've got people in your corner who are rooting for you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may make a new friend or ally in a serendipitous way. Believe that good people exist and that the universe wants to connect you to them.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

People will find your words and ideas inspiring. The impact you can make will be powerful.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

The hope and positivity that's in the air aren't a fluke. Good things are coming your way.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

A potential partnership could turn out to be profitable for you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you're brave enough to keep your heart open, love could pleasantly surprise you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Joining forces with someone who inspires your passion and creativity can be good for your work and your spirits.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Engaging in activities that support your mind and body will be beneficial.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You make the world a better place through your care and compassion. With the help of your powerful intuition, you always manage to find the right solution for a difficult problem. Because of your tenacity and strength, you often reach your goals. If you do encounter a challenge or setback, your resourcefulness, resiliency and passion keep you on track and keep you from getting discouraged. You're versatile, talented and always prepared. This year, the love and confidence that you place in yourself will aid you in manifesting what you desire.