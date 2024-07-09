It might take a while to get going early in the a.m., but by the late morning, we should be able to find our groove. Whatever our goals are for today, we can get a lot accomplished by paying attention to the little details and sticking to a plan or an agenda. The current cosmic weather is very useful for handling tasks or matters related to cleaning and organising, health and wellness, and business and finance. It's also an excellent time for making improvements, repairs or upgrades where necessary, as our problem-solving abilities will be divinely supported.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Do something that benefits your mind, soul and body. Your well-being is important.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Channelling your energy into a creative project or idea could be good for your peace of mind.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

A heart-to-heart conversation with a family member or roommate may be necessary to resolve a home-related matter.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Making a realistic plan of action could help alleviate any anxiousness that you're feeling.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be mindful of letting your emotions drive your financial decisions. Do what's practical.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Spend some time with yourself today. It can help you clear your head.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

If you're feeling discouraged or low-energy, connecting with folks with a positive attitude could help you get back up.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Sharing your sage advice or expertise could help make a difference in someone's life.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Acknowledge your wins. Even small victories count, too.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

If you've been thinking too negatively about something, today might offer you a more positive perspective.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Talking to someone you trust can aid you in working through uncomfortable feelings.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Be open to asking for help from others, but also be open to receiving it.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You have a scrappy, go-getter attitude. You stay locked in on your goal, and you don't quit until you achieve it. However, you don't just jump into a new idea or a commitment. You prefer to take things slow and think carefully about your next move; though, the amount of time and thought that you put into each decision ensures a greater chance for success. Your passion and drive are admirable, too. This year, embrace an open mind. You may discover interests or experiences that teach you something new about yourself and the world around you.