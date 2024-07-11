The morning hours are great for work and productivity, especially if there's difficult or challenging work to do. Since kindness and empathy are the currency for the day, the timing is also ideal for helping others or asking for the support we need. Meanwhile, the creative and romantic energy in the air will be noticeable, too, which can be useful for artistic endeavors, forging new love connections, and nurturing existing unions. Many of us will be in a social mood, making the evening perfect for dates, intimate gatherings and public events.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Handling work and responsibilities early in the day will give you room to play later.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

If there are people you want to connect with for professional or personal reasons, reach out to them in the a.m. Folks will welcome your charisma and creativity.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your strength and determination will help you get the gold today. Believe in yourself.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

When it comes to reaching your goals, you may need to take an unconventional path or approach.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Know your "nos" so that you can better identify your "yeses."

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Trust your gut when it comes to decision-making. You know what you need to do.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may receive help or support in the unlikeliest of places.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

An exciting opportunity may come through someone you know.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

If you want to lead by example, lead with compassion.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You've got some good ideas up your sleeve. Try them out.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Any moodiness you're feeling should soon pass. If not, talk to someone about it.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You may need to exercise your boundaries today, but you'll be glad you did.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're self-motivated and ambitious. You're also a natural leader. Wherever you might go, others usually follow because of your charm, empathy, and ability to keep people inspired. While there might always be another job to do and another goal to reach, you're reminded to acknowledge your hard work and enjoy the victories you've already won. This year, it may be time to move on from something you've outgrown. Something new and exciting is on the horizon.