Today brings us a positive and ambitious start to the week, especially if we're willing to embrace change. Any goals that we've set can be successfully accomplished through the power of innovation and creativity. The current cosmic weather encourages us to take a bold step forward and push past our personal limitations. However, given the explosive energy of this kind of planetary power, we should take some caution in how we use it. Today also advises us against doing anything that might be deemed careless, impulsive or dangerous.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

A calculated financial risk could pay off.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Take a chance and go for what you want. There's a strong chance that you'll succeed.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Feelings that you've let build up may come spilling out now. Find calm and get to the root of the issue. A solution is within reach.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

It might be time to move on from a group or community that you no longer feel a connection with. You'll find one that better suits you.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

If your career has felt stagnant, today presents an opportunity to change this. Meanwhile, when it comes to leading or guiding others, perhaps you need a new approach.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

A last-minute trip might be on the horizon. Too, if you feel inspired to learn something new, now is a good time to sign up for a course.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may finally find the motivation that you need to transform an area of your life that feels negative or stale. The power is yours.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

A relationship may reach a make-it-or-break-it point. Perhaps it's time to handle the issue differently than you have in the past.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You may need to restructure or change your daily routine so that it's more efficient for you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Engage with spontaneity to invite more romance or fun into your life.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might have the urge to cut ties with tradition or let go of something from the past. Go ahead. It's time.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Taking an approach that's straightforward or outspoken gets you the results you want.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

People often look to you for advice or direction because you're so smart, caring and capable. You never do anything half-heartedly; it's either all or nothing - no in between. You're extremely loyal to your family and friends, and you often get the same love and devotion in return. You succeed in life because you know that failure isn't an option. However, even if you do miss your mark, you come right back and try again. This year offers you a second chance at making a dream come true.