We should be ready to seize the day, thanks to the productive energy in the atmosphere. Today's cosmic vibes lend us the focus and determination that we need to successfully handle our responsibilities and get through the day. We can make lots of progress with whatever goals or projects we're working on, enabling us to go into the weekend as stress-free as possible. For those of us who are already in vacation mode or planning to take off work early, today also provides a relaxed and calming energy that can aid us in reconnecting to our bodies and getting centered.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Lead by example, not by force, so that others will follow suit.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Appreciating what you have now can aid you in attracting more of the good stuff in life.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Be mindful of turning a minor issue into something bigger. Breathe and relax.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Teaming up with others will help you achieve whatever your goals you've set out for the day.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Do something good for yourself and your body.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Indulge in something that makes you happy, like a creative hobby or enjoying your "me time."

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Follow your gut. Your intuition may be stronger than usual.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If you're hoping to have a serious, heartfelt conversation with someone, there's no day like today.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

When it comes to financial matters or decision-making, go with the most practical approach.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

You should be feeling noticeably good today, like you're in your element. Use the good vibes to your advantage.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may need extra rest. Take some time out to chill -- and try not to feel guilty about it!

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Look to your friends for support. They will have your back.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You reach your goals through sheer determination and an insatiable hunger to succeed. A "no" isn't something that you'll willingly accept. Aside from the abundance of inner strength that you possess, you also have a strong personal magnetism that helps you win others over. Although you might not always realise it, there are so many people who are inspired by you. They're moved by your courage, passion and drive. You dare to live life on your own terms. This year, partnership is a major focus. You're encouraged to forge new connections that will enrich your personal and professional life.