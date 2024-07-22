The first day of Leo season has arrived, and we're encouraged to indulge in as much fun, creativity and passion as possible over the next 30 days. For today, we should aim to share the good vibes with others, as the current planetary weather supports teamwork and community. We should also find a healthy balance between taking care of our own needs and the needs of those around us. While Leo season invites us to be confident and do what makes us happy, we should be mindful of letting our egos get out of control.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You might get a lot out of joining an activity group or collaborating with others creatively.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

You may have a lot of responsibility on your plate. Knowing how to delegate could help ease the load.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Your knowledge and lighthearted humor are what the world needs right now.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 21)

Remaining aligned with your values will help you find happiness and fulfillment.

LEO

(July 22 to Aug. 22)

It's your season! Sharing it with the people you love can make it even more fun and exciting.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Some quiet time alone may be what you need to get much accomplished today. Just try not to overwork yourself.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

As you work toward your goals, don't forget to appreciate the beauty of the present moment.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

When it comes to your career or leading or guiding others, trusting your instincts will bring success.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Feed your need to learn and travel. Have fun exploring!

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Being open to the support of others will aid you in getting what you need.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

If you're busy helping others, make sure that you take some time out for yourself as well.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Take it slow today if you want to avoid exhausting yourself.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're interesting and unique. You often stand out from the rest. You have a sunny disposition and a warm heart. You love anything fun, romantic or thrilling. Being bored is not an option. You enjoy pushing the limits and testing your own strength. However, you're learning how to find a happier medium between taking a risk and playing it safe. This year, when you join forces with those who complement your gifts and strengths, you just might go further than you've ever been before.