We get another feel-good day from the cosmos. The upbeat energy will be good for getting stuff done, and it will also be good for fun and friendship. Any work that we have on the agenda will be best accomplished with the power of teamwork. However, with the Mercury retrograde scheduled to begin late next week, we should aim to focus on projects and plans that we've already started, rather than implementing anything new. Meanwhile, the evening hours bode well for festivities and romance.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Expect to be in a positive and confident mood, which should benefit you in love, money and health.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Don't neglect your me-time today; you need it.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Share good vibes wherever you go today. Your generosity and kindness won't go unrewarded.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

You might receive an unexpected gift or opportunity. You may not know it (yet), but someone thinks very highly of you.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Visualising your ideal future or updating your bucket list can be a simple way to boost your optimism.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Expect a successful outcome with a business or financial decision, especially if you're willing to take a calculated risk.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

You may receive a powerful reminder today of just how much you are loved and supported. Too, aim to spend time with the people you adore.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

If there's resources that you need, you should be able to magnetize them at this moment.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Spontaneity is the key to your love life today. Meanwhile, a creative collaboration should be successful.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

It's an excellent time for cleaning or organizing projects and activities that support your health and well-being.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Fun and romance are on the agenda, so aim to get out and enjoy yourself. Or make plans with your sweetie!

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Chances are, if you want something, you're highly likely to get it today. So, don't settle!

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a high-spirited, fun-loving person. You bring joy to the lives of others, and you never turn down an opportunity to have a good time. Your charm and assertiveness help you manifest and magnetise whatever you want. You're creative and daring, and you often find yourself in a league of your own. You don't ask for permission when it comes to how you live your life - you do things your way. You inspire people just by being yourself. Following your heart is a must. This year, open yourself up to new experiences, people and places. Expand your worldview.