Since the Mercury retrograde begins this coming Sunday, today is a great day to catch up on work and take care of any tasks or responsibilities that we might have put off. The first half of the day is especially beneficial for creative projects, finding inventive solutions to difficult problems, and taking care of our emotional and physical well-being. The latter half of the day will be great for meetings, public events and group activities. In terms of fun and entertainment, the timing also works well for trying something new.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

A calculated risk may pay off in a way that you didn't imagine.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It's OK to change your mind. Give yourself some different options.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Try not to stress over a missed opportunity; there will be many more to come.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If a goal is longer viable, or it doesn't appeal to you anymore, maybe it's time to let it go.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

Be brave enough to embrace change. Try something different in your daily routine.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You may have a fresh take on a project or issue that others should consider. Share your thoughts and ideas.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

By facing your fears, you can take your power back from them. Don't be afraid; you got this!

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You may have an instant connection with someone. Make sure that it's the real deal.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

A change or disruption to your schedule could leave you feeling stressed. Consider looking to others for support.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Open your heart. Engage with playfulness. Allow yourself to dream.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You might experience an emotional catharsis, but you should feel noticeably better afterward.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Your quick or creative thinking will be very useful today.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You don't back down from a challenge or a fight. While your unrelenting approach to achieving your goals has helped you find success, you're also learning how to recognise when it's time to let go and move on. You're happiest when you're doing something you love or are passionate about. You also feel your best when you're able to spend time and have fun with the people you love. This year, friendship and community will be your biggest blessings. Aim to meet new people, reconnect with old friends, and join forces with others to make the world a little brighter.