People may not be as reliable or committed as expected today, which could stir up some drama. Consequently, it might be a good idea to rely solely on our most trusted folks and avoid placing too many expectations on others. It's not an ideal time for dating or meeting a long-term partner, starting new business partnerships, or making concrete plans with others. Break-ups could be an issue well, especially as the Mercury retrograde looms and breakdowns in communication arise. However, it may be time for some connections to end. A grown-up approach to handling relationship issues will work best.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

Take your time with financial decisions. Avoid making a careless mistake or taking an unnecessary risk.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

It might be best to hold off on making any commitments or major plans until you've had time to consider if you're really invested.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

A contract may come to an end, but try not to stress over it. Something better is on the horizon. On another note, your outside-the-box thinking pays off.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

Beware of compromising on your values to make others happy.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You might not be feeling too cooperative today. Maybe you need a time-out.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Stop insisting on doing everything yourself. There are people who want to help you - let them.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Don't allow others to distract you or pull you off course. Focus on what needs to be done.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

A business partnership or relationship may not pan out. Don't get discouraged, though. There's more fish in the sea.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Finish what you've already started before jumping into something new or getting carried away with your latest idea.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Take your time getting to know folks, romantically or otherwise. Make sure that they're the right fit for you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may need a short break from people today. Spend more time on self-care, if possible.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

Have a backup plan in case your original one doesn't work out today.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You possess a philosophical mind that enables you to move past limitations and find the silver lining in any cloud. As a visionary, you can spot endless possibilities and create opportunities where others cannot. The power of your optimism can move mountains. Never the one to get bored or stuck for too long, you embrace the spirit of adventure. You're always willing to try something you've never done before. This year, you may be ready to embark on a new path in your life. Reassess your values to make sure that you're on the right track.