There's much to do, and many of us should expect a full schedule. It's a good time for catching up on work and taking care of tasks that we've been putting off. However, we should be mindful of overworking ourselves. A busy day like this could quickly become chaotic. We should aim to listen to our bodies and do what we can to find our chill. Engaging in activities that help regulate the nervous system, like deep breathing or listening to relaxing music, can help us to stay grounded. Avoiding petty bickering will also be useful.

ARIES

(March 21 to April 19)

You may have a lot on your plate today. Try not to overdo it. If you're feeling overwhelmed, a fun activity could help you blow off steam.

TAURUS

(April 20 to May 20)

Seek refuge in the folks you call family. They will remind you that you don't have to hold the entire world on your shoulders.

GEMINI

(May 21 to June 20)

Feeling cranky or irritable? Get some fresh air. Seek out joy and laughter. Write down what you're feeling, or belt it out with a song.

CANCER

(June 21 to July 22)

If you're stressed, eating mood-boosting foods could help you find your calm. Too, practice patience. What you want will arrive in due time.

LEO

(July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may be spending too much time helping others that you risk neglecting yourself. Don't forget your "me time."

VIRGO

(Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

You enjoy being busy, but the chaos of the day could quickly wear you down. Remember, not everything has to be your problem to solve.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Expect delays ahead. Give yourself some extra time to accomplish what you need to get done.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Lead with confidence, and others will be more likely to cooperate with you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Avoid getting into unnecessary drama. Don't feed the trolls. Also, if you make a mistake, aim to correct it.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Don't be a superhero. If you don't have the bandwidth for something, it's OK to say so.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

You may be tempted to do everything yourself and not ask for help, but sometimes you need to be able to depend on others.

PISCES

(Feb. 19 to March 20)

You might be feeling socially fatigued and easily overwhelmed by others. A little self-care could go a long way.

FOR TODAY'S BIRTHDAY

You're a strong, fearless person. You're also funny and charismatic. You stand out among the rest no matter where you are. You live for experiences that allow you to grow. You may consider yourself an innovator because you dare to do what others won't. You deeply cherish your individuality. You bristle against anything that dares to restrict your freedom. This year, taking a practical approach toward money, romance, and your well-being will benefit you exponentially.